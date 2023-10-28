Gold price climbs to $2000 peak on Israel-Hamas war. Opportune to buy despite strong US dollar, rising treasury yields?
Gold price is soaring despite strong US dollar and rising US treasury yields because market is more concerned about the global uncertainties caused by Israel-Hamas war, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of Israel-Hamas war fueling global uncertainties, spot gold price hit $2,000 levels on Friday and closed at 2,006 per ounce levels. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December 2023 expiry surged ₹308 per gm and ended at ₹61,260 levels on Friday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started