Gold price climbs to life-time high on bank crisis in US. Sell, hold or buy?3 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 06:13 AM IST
- Gold rate today is comfortably placed above its previous crucial hurdle of $1,930 per ounce , believe experts
Gold rate today: On account of bank crisis in US, gold price climbed to life-time high of ₹59,461 per 10 gm on MCX, bettering previous high of ₹58,847 per 10 gm during the Friday session. The yellow metal price finished ₹1,414 per 10 gm higher at ₹59,420 levels on the weekend session, logging weekly gain of around 5.86 per cent against the previous weekend close of ₹56,130 per 10 gm. In international spot market, gold price finished at $1,988.50 per ounce levels, clocking 6.48 per cent weekly rise against the previous week close of $1,867 per ounce.
