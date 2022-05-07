Gold price continues to dip as dollar sustains at record high. Should you buy?

Speaking on the reason for continuous fall in gold prices, Sugandha Sachdeva, VP-Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking Ltd said, "Gold prices slid for the third week in a row but managed to witness a respite in the latter part of the week as the US Fed indicated a slightly less aggressive tightening of the monetary policy. On expected lines, the US Fed raised its benchmark rate by 50 bps, the largest increase since 2000 in their fight against spiraling inflation. The Fed has indicated multiple half-a-percentage point rate increases at the forthcoming meetings but maintained that they are not considering a three-fourth of a percentage point rate rise. On a similar path, the Bank of England raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, the fourth in a row since December and to their highest since 2009, in an attempt to rein in unimpeded inflation and even warned about risks of a recession." She said that markets are concerned about soaring inflation that is plaguing major economies as well as the risks emanating from the current tightening cycle, which is supporting gold prices but the surge in the dollar index, which held close to a 20-year high, continued to dent gold’s appeal.