Gold price continues to shine, Silver trades above ₹2,00,000. Will it sustain the rally in 2025?

Gold rate today: Gold prices have been on a significant rally in the past few sessions. The yellow metal edged up slightly, while silver saw a slight decline as investors booked profits after record highs on the MCX during Friday morning trade (December 12). MCX gold February futures were trading 0.10% higher at ₹1,32,599 per 10 grams around 9:10 am, whereas MCX silver March futures slipped 0.50% to ₹1,97,951 per kg.

On Thursday, silver touched an all-time high of ₹1,98,814 per kg and ended the day 5.33% higher at ₹1,98,799. Gold February contracts closed at ₹1,32,469 per 10 grams, up 2%.

Both gold and silver posted strong gains following the US Federal Reserve’s 25-basis-point rate cut and its indication of a possible additional rate reduction next year.

"Despite the Federal Reserve's dovish estimate for interest rates in 2026, gold and silver prices are trading strongly due to safe haven demand amid geopolitical instability. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points, as predicted, with a 9-3 split vote. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the central bank is "well positioned" to "wait and see" how the economy unfolds, having eased policy by 75 basis points this year," said Prithviraj Kothari, Managing Director at RiddiSiddhi Bullions Ltd., President of India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. and Chairman at Jain International Trade Organisation.

Gold and silver price: Can it rally further in 2025? According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealthtech firm, MCX Gold closed slightly higher at ₹1,33,622 per 10g, consolidating just below the ₹1,34,000– ₹1,35,000 resistance band after testing weekly highs around ₹1,35,263.

“The contract continues to respect its rising channel, with every dip attracting buying interest at the lower trendline. Support is placed at ₹1,32,000– ₹1,31,000, while a breakout above ₹1,35,000 could push prices toward ₹1,37,000– ₹1,40,000, supported by persistent rupee weakness and sustained safe-haven flows,” R said.

Meanwhile, on the silver price outlook, R said that MCX Silver settled lower around ₹1,92,600/kg, correcting sharply after touching lifetime highs above ₹2,00,000 earlier in the weekend.

“The daily chart reflects a bearish close below the rising trendline, indicating near-term momentum cooling even though the broader channel remains intact. The 20 & 50 EMA cluster at ₹1,71,000– ₹1,66,000 continues to provide dynamic structural support. As long as prices remain above ₹1,80,000– ₹1,81,000, the long-term bullish framework remains unchallenged. Immediate resistance is at ₹1,95,000– ₹2,00,000; reclaiming this zone could reignite a move toward ₹2,05,000+. A break below ₹1,90,000 may accelerate unwinding toward ₹1,85,000– ₹1,80,000, but the fundamental backdrop—global supply deficit and industrial offtake from solar, EV, and AI manufacturing—continues to favour a buy-on-corrections approach,” R added.

