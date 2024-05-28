Gold price declines on profit booking as rate cut bets ease; silver trades flat
The precious metal slipped below its 21-day moving average, currently at $2,348, yet remained poised for its fourth consecutive month of growth, boasting a 2.5 per cent increase in May.
Gold prices declined on Tuesday as investors opted to take profits following a recent surge, influenced by diminishing expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. This came amidst anticipation for crucial U.S. inflation figures scheduled for later this week.
