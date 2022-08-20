Gold price dips after four weeks rally. Is it a buying opportunity?4 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 06:17 AM IST
- Gold prices look to witness some more downswing but are likely to find initial support at ₹51,400 per 10 gm zone, say experts
Listen to this article
Following rebound in dollar index and US Fed officials remaining committed to raising interest rates, gold price rally took a pause in the week gone by. Ending the four weeks rally, MCX gold rate finished at ₹51,505 per 10 gm levels, logging over 2 per cent weekly loss in the week gone by whereas spot gold price ended around $1,747 per ounce levels.