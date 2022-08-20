Gold price dips after four weeks rally. Is it a buying opportunity?

Speaking on the reasons that led to slide in gold price, Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking said, "After four consecutive weeks of gains, the gold rally paused and prices gave way to selling pressure while facing resistance around the psychological $1800 per ounce mark. It was majorly the strength in the dollar index which acted as a key headwind for the precious metal. The dollar index has retreated by around 3 per cent since testing lows of 104.63 mark, leading to this corrective wave in gold prices, and pushing them towards a three-week low. The greenback picked up steam as market participants focused on the minutes of the July Fed meeting, which indicated that the policymakers remain committed to raising interest rates, until they are convinced that inflation has come down substantially. US CPI grew by 8.5 per cent in July as compared to a year ago levels, after surging by 9.1 per cent in the 12 months to June."