Gold price dips after tasting 19-month high. Will it climb to a new high?

Expecting gold price to remain sensitive towards Russia-Ukraine news; Sugandha Sachdeva, VP-Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking said, "As the market mood has improved slightly, some correction and consolidation might be witnessed in gold prices after the stellar rally in recent days, where prices came in the vicinity of record highs of $2075 per ounce or ₹56,191 per 10 gm, but could not breach the same. We believe that gold prices will remain sensitive to the incoming news around the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the near term, but would garner buying interest at lower levels. The underlying tone is still positive for gold as inflation in the US continues to balloon, favoring interest in gold."