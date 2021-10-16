Gold price dips after testing 48K on MCX. Is it wise to buy yellow metal now?

Speaking on gold price outlook; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Trade at IIFL Securities said, "Rising crude oil prices fueling global inflation and weak rupee against US dollar is expected to continue further. So, overall sentiment for gold price is still positive. Recent dip in gold price after it touched ₹48,000 per 10 gm on MCX on Friday should be seen as profit-booking ahead of fresh rally in the precious metal price. One should look at this dip as an opportunity to buy rather getting panic from this sharp dip in the bullion metal price."

