Gold price dips ahead of Fed meeting today. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Gold price today at MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) dipped for second consecutive day and came close to ₹48,000 per 10 gm mark. According to commodity market experts, this dip in gold price is due to the Fed meeting today. They said that there are speculations of bond tapering announcement coming out from this Fed meeting as Fed had raised concerns over the rising inflation in the US. However, they said that inflation is not going to end soon and any decision from the Fed in regard to interest rate hikes is not going to have its impact in short-term. So, any dip in the gold should be seen as buying opportunity as market will start discounting Fed's interest rate hike decisions after around a fortnight.

