Gold price dips ahead of US Fed meeting. Opportunity to buy in this correction?
Gold rate today is in the ₹70,500 to ₹71,800 range, whereas spot gold price today is expected to remain in the $2,280 to $2,330 per ounce range, say experts
Gold rates today continue to remain under the sell-off heat as investors keenly anticipate the outcome of the highly influential US Fed meeting, which is commencing today. The gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for August 2024 expiry opened lower at ₹71,251 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of ₹71,072 within a few minutes of the commodity market's opening bell. In the international market, the COMEX gold price oscillates around $2,320 per troy ounce, whereas the spot gold price is around $2,303.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started