Gold price dips ahead of US Fed minutes. Should you buy in this correction?3 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 06:23 AM IST
- Gold rate today: December futures gold has support at ₹52,000 and resistance at ₹53,700, say experts
Gold prices logged gains for the third week in a row at the domestic markets even as the yellow metal could not preserve its strength after testing 3-month highs and closed the week with losses of around 1.30 per cent at the international markets. December future contract of gold on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) finished ₹194 per 10 gm lower at ₹52,649 levels on Friday whereas spot gold price logged intraday loss of 0.55 per cent and ended at $1,750 per ounce levels.