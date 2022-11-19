Gold price dips ahead of US Fed minutes. Should you buy in this correction?

Speaking on the reasons that led to slide in gold rates from recent highs, Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking said, "The renewed weakness in the Indian National Rupee (INR) was the major reason for the divergence in gold prices. The dollar index retreated marginally after a sharp drop of around 4 per cent in the prior week, which capped gains in gold at higher levels. Markets were largely anticipating the US Fed to adopt a slower pace of rate hikes moving forward after the soft annual inflation print for October. However, hawkish speeches from several Fed officials this week where they have indicated the continuation of the monetary tightening path until the stubbornly high inflation is slayed prompted a rebound in the greenback."

