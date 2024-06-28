Gold price dips ahead of US inflation data. US dollar rate in focus
Gold prices are expected to trade flat on Friday as investors are eagerly awaiting the US inflation data release, say experts
Gold rate today witnessed selling pressure as investors await the release of the US inflation data on Friday. Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for August 2024 expiry opened downside at ₹71,422 per 10 gm and intraday low of ₹71,402. However, the MCX gold rate witnessed some buying at the lower level and pared some early morning losses. MCX gold rate is currently oscillating around ₹71,485 mark. In the international market, the COMEX gold price oscillates around $2,331 per troy ounce while the spot gold price is around $2,321 per ounce.
