Gold price dips as dollar climbs to 20-year high. Should you buy?

Speaking on the reason for fall in gold price this week, Sugandha Sachdeva, VP — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking Ltd said, "Gold prices were seen extending losses for the second consecutive week, while settling April with their biggest monthly drop since September. The biggest foe for gold turned out to be the US dollar, as it enjoyed one of the most remarkable winning streaks in April and marched to a twenty-year high. As the US Fed is racing to raise rates aggressively this year, the dollar continues to find favor with investors, while it has upset the strength seen in gold during the first quarter. However, prices witnessed some respite towards the end of the week as the recent data showed that the US economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter. This could lead to a synchronized global economic downturn as markets are already edgy over slowdown in growth in Europe and China."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}