Gold price dips as US dollar rebounds from 7-week low. Buy, hold or exit?8 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 06:22 AM IST
Gold rate today is dictated by the US dollar rate and bank crisis in US, believe experts
Gold rate today: On account of US dollar rates rebounding from 7-week lows and Dollar Index sustaining above the psychological 102 levels, profit booking triggered in the yellow metal on the weekend session. Gold future contract for April 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended at ₹59,310 per 10 gm, logging weekly loss of 0.18 per cent. In international spot market, gold price ended at $1,976.90 per ounce levels, around 0.58 per cent lower from its previous week close of $1,988.50 levels.
