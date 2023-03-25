Gold price dips as US dollar rebounds from 7-week low. Buy, hold or exit?

According to commodity market experts, this dip in gold price can be attributed to the bounce back witnessed in Us dollar rates from its recent lows. After hitting 7-week low in the week gone by, US dollar gained in recent sessions on upbeat US current account deficit (CAD) and new home sales data. They said that US central bank stated its commitment to bring down inflation and not cut rates this year, market participants are expecting just one more rate hike this year. They went on to add that gold is expected to remain in range of $1,920 to $2,010 per ounce and may continue to retrace from upper hurdle. However, when asked about the strategy for gold investors, they advised investors to maintain 'buy on dips' and avoid taking short position as breakout above $2,000 per ounce on closing basis may fuel gold prices again as Indian National Rupee (INR) is expected to remain weak in near term.