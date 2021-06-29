OPEN APP
Gold price today at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has dipped below the psychological 47,000 per 10 gm levels — logging 0.23 per cent correction in the intraday trade session. This has led to slump in yellow metal prices in various Indian cities' retail jewelry markets including Hyderabad. The precious bullion metal went down 50 per 10 gm after remaining unchanged for the last three days. Today, 24 carat gold in Hyderabad is quoting 48,550 per 10 gm while 22 carat gold is quoting 44,660 per 10 gm.

Speaking on the gold price today in Hyderabad C Sreenivas Rao, President at India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chapter said, "Gold price today in Hyderabad is priced at 48,550 per 10 gm for 24 carat gold while the yellow metal price for 22 carat gold is 44,660 per 10 gm. Both have witnessed 50 per 10 gm correction after remain unchanged for the last three days."

Yesterday, 24 carat gold price in Hyderabad was 48,500 while 22 carat gold in Hyderabad market was quoting 44,610 per 10 gm.

Around a fortnight ago, gold price in Hyderabad was priced at 50,400 and the precious bullion metal has corrected to the tune of 1,850 per 10 gm in the City of Charminar.

Asked about the major gold jewelry market in Hyderabad C Sreenivas Rao of IBJA said that General Bazaar Secunderabad, Pot Market, Panjagutta, Kukatpally and Dilsukhnagar are some of the prominent areas where major jewelry market of Hyderabad exists.

