Gold price dips for second straight week on higher US Fed rate buzz. Opportunity to buy?
Gold price in the international market touched a two-month low of around $1,992 per ounce level due to higher-than-expected US CPI data. However, some value buying enabled the metal to regain some ground
Gold rate today: On account of the higher-than-expected US CPI data, gold price in the international market touched a two-month low of around $1,992 per ounce level. However, the yellow metal witnessed some value buying in the international market, which enabled the precious bullion metal to regain some of its lost ground in the last two weeks. However, this relief rally was not enough to pare the entire losses, and gold future contract on the multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for April 2024 expiry ended lower for the second week in a row.
