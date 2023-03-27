Gold price dips on physical market adjustment. Should you buy for fresh rally?4 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Gold rate today is in $1,920 to $2,010 per ounce range
Gold rate today witnessed profit booking as physical market is trying to adjust gold prices with the recent rise in future market. Gold future contract for April 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened higher at ₹59,300 per 10 gm levels but witnessed profit booking within few minutes of opening bell. In international spot market, gold prices opened higher but soon came under the profit-booking stress and hit intraday low of $$1,969.54 per ounce levels.
