Gold price dips on physical market adjustment. Should you buy for fresh rally?

According to commodity market experts, gold prices are going through profit-booking after sharp rise in the yellow metal. They said that the dip is because of the physical market adjustment with the recent rise in future markets. Once the gap is bridged, we can expect fresh round of rally in the precious bullion metaal and overall outlook fro gold is still bullish. They said that gold price is expected to remain range-bound till Akshay Tritiya falling on next month. Experts said that gold price would remain in $1,920 to $2,010 range in international market whereas it is expected to remain in ₹57,500 to ₹60,500 per 10 gm range till next trigger or ahead of Akshay Tritiya.