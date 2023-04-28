Gold price dips on US Fed's rate hike fear. Right time to buy?2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:00 AM IST
- Gold rate today has immediate support placed at ₹59,500 per 10 gm on MCX while its immediate cushion in international market is placed at $1,980 levels, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of stronger than expected US inflation and labour data, market is buzz about 25 bps rate hike by the US Fed in its upcoming meeting next month. This led to slide in gold price in early morning deals in Asian and Indian markets. Gold future contract for June 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened lower but soon witnessed some buying interest and went on to hit intraday high of ₹59,900 per 10 gm levels within few minutes of market opening today.
