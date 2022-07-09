Gold price dips over ₹1000 this week. Is this correction a buying opportunity?4 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 08:24 AM IST
- MCX gold price recorded 2.20 per cent weekly loss and ended at ₹50,810 per 10 gm mark
Gold price today: After witnessing a bumpy ride throughout the week gone by, gold price on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) logged 2.20 per cent weekly loss and ended at ₹50,810 mark on Friday. Sharp impulse in dollar index and US Fed's hawkish stance on interest rate hike amid rising fear of global inflation were among the major reasons for yellow metal slipping to its 10-month low in the international market. Spot gold price on Friday ended around $1,742 per ounce levels, giving breakdown at $1,780 levels in the week gone by.