Gold price dips over 1000 this week. Is this correction a buying opportunity?

The Religare expert went on to add that the US Fed’s June meeting minutes indicated that policymakers could front-load rate hikes to tame inflation, cementing expectations of another large rate hike at the forthcoming meeting. Data towards the close of the week indicated that the US economy added 372,000 jobs in June, almost 100,000 more than expectations and the unemployment rate stood at 3.6 per cent for the third consecutive month. This persistent labor market strength will further push the Fed to raise interest rates aggressively as it needs the labor market to cool down to suppress demand as well as inflation, which is likely to be a key headwind for gold.