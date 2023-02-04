Gold price dips 2,300 from life-time high. Right time to buy?

Speaking on gold price out look, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "There is strong support in sight at ₹56,500 per 10gm and $1860 per ounce mark which might lead to a retreat in prices towards Rs.57700 per 10gm. However, any convincing break of ₹56,500 per 10 gm mark and $1,860 per ounce mark can push prices further on the downward incline towards ₹55,500 per 10 gm and $1,820 per ounce mark in the coming days. Markets would look forward to the commentary from various Fed officials next week to figure out whether the US central bank will stop its tightening path after March."