Gold price dips ₹3300 from record high. Should you buy as US non-farm payroll data fails to beat estimates?
Gold rate today: Comex spot gold price has support at $2266 and $2237, whereas it faces resistance at $2322 and $2345, respectively, say experts
Gold rate today: Following the ease in the Iran-Israel conflict and a dent to the US Fed rate cut buzz in the near term, gold price declined for the second straight week. Gold future contract for June 2024 expiry on the MCX finished at ₹70,677 per 10 gm, logging a weekly loss of ₹809 per 10 gm against the previous Friday's close of ₹71,486 per 10 gm. However, if we compare MCX's gold rate today with its record high of ₹73,958, which climbed on 12th April 2024, the gold price today is around ₹3300 per 10 gm lower than its record high. Spot gold price ended on Friday at $2,301 per ounce, logging a weekly loss of around $48 per ounce against its previous Friday close of $2,349. After ending at the $2,301 level, the spot gold price corrected around $148 lower from its lifetime high of $2,448.80 per ounce. COMEX gold price finished at $2,310 per troy ounce level.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started