Gold price dips 4000 from recent highs. Should you buy after Fed's rate hike?

Expecting high volatility in gold prices in near term; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "Markets has already discounted 25 bps US Fed's interest rate hike and global inflation is expected to continue haunting central banks across the globe. So, one has to keep important levels while taking in position in gold price. As spot gold price is expected to dictate gold prices across world, one has to keep in mind that precious bullion has immediate support at $1890 and $1870 levels whereas it has strong support at $1850 per ounce levels. At MCX, gold price has immediate support at ₹50,800 to ₹50,000 per 10 gm levels whereas it has strong support zone at ₹48,500 to ₹48,800 levels. High risk traders can buy MCX gold in ₹50,000 to ₹50,800 range whereas positional investors can buy gold at MCX at around ₹50,000 and keep on accumulating till it is above ₹49,000 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹48,500 levels." He said that short term target for gold would be ₹52,800 whereas mid-term target will be ₹54,000 per 10 gm.