Gold dealers were forced to offer steep discount in India even as a dip in domestic prices failed to revive demand. In India discounts on gold rose to $43 an ounce over official domestic prices, the highest in five months, Reuters reported. In comparison, gold dealers offered discounts of $20 discounts in the previous week. Domestic gold prices in India include 12.5% import and 3% GST.

Gold and silver prices in India rose sharply on Friday, in tandem with a rally in global rates. On MCX, October gold futures rose 1% to ₹51,399 per 10 gram. But prices of the yellow metal is still about ₹5,000 per 10 gram as compared to its August 7 highs of ₹56,200.

Apart from weak demand, higher discounts were also attributed to rising scrap supplies. In global markets, prices have also corrected sharply from August 7 highs of $2,051 an ounce amid an improvement in global risk sentiment.

Despite the correction, gold is up about 28% this year as global central banks and governments have pumped massive stimulus into the market to prop up their coronavirus damaged economies.

"Weaker consumer demand challenges the rise in gold price. Indian and Chinese gold prices are trading at a discount to international prices amid weaker offtake in physical market," Kotak Securities said in a recent note. In China too discounts of $60-$70 an ounce were offered against international spot gold rates. India and China are among the biggest consumers of gold.

In India, the sixth tranche of sovereign gold bonds of this fiscal will open for subscription tomorrow. The Reserve Bank of India has fixed the rate at ₹5117 per gram. The issue opens on Monday and closes on September 4. Those applying online and making payment online get a discount of ₹50 per gram.

