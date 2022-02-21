Gold price discounts in India jump to highest in 7 months

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gold dealers in India offered highest discounts in nearly seven months after domestic prices surged to nearly one-year highs on Russia-Ukraine tensions. Dealers were offering a discount of up to $5.5 an ounce last week on official domestic prices, up from previous week's discount of $2.5, according to news agency Reuters. Gold rates in India include 10.75% import duty and 3% GST.

Gold rates in India last week had jumped to nearly highest levels in a year after they touched ₹50,500, tracking a rally in global rates.

Gold rates in India last week had jumped to nearly highest levels in a year after they touched ₹50,500, tracking a rally in global rates.

Citing a dealer, the report said that jewellers remained cautious in making fresh purchases, anticipating a price drop once Russia-Ukraine tensions ease.

Today, gold futures slipped to ₹50,070 per 10 gram on MCX on news of a potential summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

According to While House, US President Joe Biden has accepted in principle a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis but the Biden administration warned: “Currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon."

Axis Securities has a neutral stance on gold and recommends a 'Buy-on-Dips' strategy. The precious metal will continue to find support from the geopolitical risk and the inflation pressure in a global environment, the brokerage said.

“Technically, we have a strong resistance around $1916 which was a high of May 2021 whereas strong support formation is around $1890 below which we may expect strong correction till $1865. Traders are advised not to hold short if yellow metal sustains above $1920 at any given time this week," said Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart. (With Agency Inputs)

