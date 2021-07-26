Dealer discount on gold in India remained near one-month highs amid subdued retail demand. Discounts up to $6 an ounce over official domestic prices were offered during last week, compared to previous week's discount of $5, according to a Reuters report. On MCX, gold rates had settled at ₹47,526 per gram on Friday while silver at ₹67,050 per kg. Gold rates in India include 10.75% import duty and 3% GST.

Though lockdown restrictions are getting gradually removed, price volatility in the precious metal is putting off retail investors, said a gold dealer. On July 15th, gold had risen to one-month high of ₹48,500 in the futures market.

In global markets, gold too struggled last week amid a stronger US dollar and rebound in global risk appetite.

In global markets, gold rates had ended the week at near $1,800 per ounce as fears over rising Delta variant COVID-19 cases eased, prompting investors to move out of the safe-haven asset as risk appetite returned.

Firmer US benchmark Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar, which remained over 3-month high, put pressure on gold. Higher yields tend to weigh on gold which pays no interest as it translates into an increased opportunity cost of holding the metal.

On gold traders' radar this week will be the outcome of US Federal Reserve meeting after the European Central Bank on Thursday pledged to keep interest rates at record lows for some time.

Analysts say that though coronavirus risks, inflation concerns and mixed economic numbers are keeping gold supported at lower levels, ETF investors continue to remain on sidelines awaiting fresh cues.

ETF flows into gold also remained weak. Holdings in New York's SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), were at their lowest in over two months on Thursday.

Trend in US dollar, bond yields and equity market may continue to be key price determining factor for gold and silver and focus will be on economic data from major economies, central bank comments and development relating to virus situation, US-China tensions, US infrastructure bill and China’s crackdown on commodities at large, says Kotak Securities in a recent note. (With Inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.