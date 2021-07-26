Gold price discounts in India jump to nearly highest in one month

Dealer discount on gold in India remained near one-month highs amid subdued retail demand. Discounts up to $6 an ounce over official domestic prices were offered during last week, compared to previous week's discount of $5, according to a Reuters report. On MCX, gold rates had settled at ₹47,526 per gram on Friday while silver at ₹67,050 per kg. Gold rates in India include 10.75% import duty and 3% GST.