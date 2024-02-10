Gold price dropped 1.4% last week as US Fed rhetoric remained hawkish. Opportunity for bottom fishing?
Gold rate today: Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the US government revising last year's inflation figures may support gold prices in the near term, believe experts
Gold rate today: On account of hawkish rhetoric from various US Fed officials and the resilience of the US dollar index on stimulus buzz ahead of the US presidential elections this year, gold prices continue to trade sideways for yet another week. In the week gone by, the gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for April 2024 expiry ended at ₹62,303 per 10 gm level whereas in the international market, the precious yellow metal finished at $2,024 per ounce.
