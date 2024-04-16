Gold price eases despite Iran-Israel tensions; silver surges 1.4%
By 09:26 ET (1326 GMT), spot gold had decreased by 0.2 per cent to $2,376.90 per ounce. Notably, the precious metal had reached a historic high of $2,431.29 on Friday, fueled by anticipation of Iran's retaliatory actions against Israel.
Gold prices experienced a decline on Tuesday, attributed to mounting expectations of fewer U.S. interest rate cuts throughout the year, which overshadowed the demand for safe-haven assets amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
