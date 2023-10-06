Gold price extends rally as crude oil hits five-week low. US dollar dips further
Gold rate today is in $1,800 to $1,850 per ounce range and it may go up to $1,880 levels on breaching the upper hurdle on closing basis, say experts
Gold rate today extended its rally for second straight session during early morning deals on Friday. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December 2023 expiry opened higher at ₹56,735 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹56,739 per 10 gm levels within few minutes of opening bell. In international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $1,823 per ounce levels after climbing to intraday high of 1,824.58 levels.
