comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 06 2023 10:21:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 624.5 0.8%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 597 0.8%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 442.55 1.5%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 195.95 -0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold price extends rally as crude oil hits five-week low. US dollar dips further
Back

Gold price extends rally as crude oil hits five-week low. US dollar dips further

 Asit Manohar

Gold rate today is in $1,800 to $1,850 per ounce range and it may go up to $1,880 levels on breaching the upper hurdle on closing basis, say experts

Gold rate today is in upside momentum as easing crude oil prices have dragged US dollar rates further, say experts. (Photo: Courtesy Senco Gold Ltd website)Premium
Gold rate today is in upside momentum as easing crude oil prices have dragged US dollar rates further, say experts. (Photo: Courtesy Senco Gold Ltd website)

Gold rate today extended its rally for second straight session during early morning deals on Friday. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December 2023 expiry opened higher at 56,735 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of 56,739 per 10 gm levels within few minutes of opening bell. In international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $1,823 per ounce levels after climbing to intraday high of 1,824.58 levels.

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: RBI maintains status quo on rate, stance

Silver rate today opened upside at 66,825 per kg levels and went on to hit intraday high of 67,099 levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In international market, spot siler price is oscillating around $21 per ounce levels.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

US Fed meeting in focus

On why gold and silver prices are nosediving, Anuj Gupta, Head — Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities said, “Speculations are quite high that thre may not be US Fed rate hike in November meeting. Fodder for this buzz has come from ease in crude oil prices in last two weeks. Both WTI crude oil price and Brent crude oil pice has dropped by near $15 dollar per barrel in  last one fortnight that eased the inflation fear on the US Fed. Due to the rate pause buzz, profit booking in US dollar triggered as it had climbed to an overbought condition." He said that both WTI crude oil and Brent crude oil prices have hit 5-week low in last fortnight.

Oil prices down 2% as demand concerns outweighs OPEC cuts; Brent dips to $84/bbl

Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities went on to add that US government bonds are also under the sell off heat as chances of anyn rebound in US dollar looks weak. US dollar index has come close to 106 odd levels and it may go down towards 103 levels after breaching its immediate support placed at 105 levels.

US dollar to INR

On outlook for USD to INR, Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, “We expect Rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on rising US Treasury yields and expectations that US Dollar may recover on hawkish tone of most Fed officials. However, weak crude oil prices and positive global markets may support Rupee at lower levels. Traders may take cues from weekly unemployment claims and trade balance from US. Investors may remain cautious ahead of RBI’s monetary policy tomorrow. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 82.80 to 83.70."

Gold, silver price levels to watch

On outlook for gold price in near term, Deveya Gaglani, Research Analyst - Commodities at Axis Securities said, “Gold price today has strong support placed around the 56,500 level as long as the mentioned level is intact on can maintain buy on dips strategy in near term. We expect gold prices to trade between the 56,500 and 57,000 levels ion near term."

“On breaching 57,000 levels, gold price may soon go up to 57,500 levels. In international market, gold price today is in $1,800 to $1,850 levels and on breaching the upper hurdle, we may see the yellow metal price to go upm to $1,880 per ounce levels," said Anuj Gupta.

The HDFC Securities expert went on to add that silver rate today is in $20 to $22 per ounce range whereas on MCX, the white precious metal is in 63,000 to 70,000 broader range while 65,000 to 68,000 per kg is small range.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App