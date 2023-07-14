Gold price extends rally for fourth straight session as US dollar index slips in two digits2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Gold rate today extended its rally for the fourth straight session, with gold futures on the MCX opening at ₹59,264 per 10 gm
Gold rate today: Extending the bull run for fourth straight session, gold price today opened higher across global market. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened at ₹59,264 per 10 gm and went on to hit intraday high of ₹59,308 levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In international market, gold price today is oscillating around $1,960 per ounce levels.
