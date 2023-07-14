Why gold price is skyrocketing?

On why gold and silver prices are rising, Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, “Gold prices are continuously rising due to ease in the US inflation putting end to the speculations about US Fed rate hike. On Wednesday, US CPI data was released in which the US inflation hit two year low. This has led to depreciation in the US dollar index and the US dollar hit 15-month low."