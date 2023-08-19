Gold price falls 1.4% this week on strong US dollar. Opportunity to buy?3 min read 19 Aug 2023, 02:31 PM IST
Gold recovers slightly from 5-month lows as dollar and bond yields decline, but still on track for weekly fall.
Gold recovered slightly from its five-month lows on Friday as the dollar and bond yields declined. However, bullion was still heading for another weekly fall since upbeat US data reinforced hopes that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates. Spot gold on Thursday hit a five-month low of $1884 due to positive US economic data.
