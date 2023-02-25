Gold price falls over ₹3400 from record high on strong US dollar, hawkish Fed
- Gold prices as of now are witnessing a corrective rally and seem vulnerable to further decline, believe experts
Gold rate today: On account of strong US dollar and hawkish US Fed on interest rate hike, gold prices dropped to the the tune of 1.45 per cent in the week gone by. Gold future contract for April 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended at ₹55,416 per 10 gm, ₹3,431 lower from its life time peak of ₹58,847 per 10 gm. In international market, the yellow metal price logged 1.68 per cent weekly loss as it slipped from $1,841 to $1,809 per ounce levels in last one week. US dollar continued its rally in the week gone by as it climbed 105 levels and closed at 105.195 levels on Friday, logging intraday gain of 0.63 per cent on the weekend session.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×