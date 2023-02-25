Gold price falls over 3400 from record high on strong US dollar, hawkish Fed

Gold price outlook

Asked about gold price outlook, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "Gold prices as of now are witnessing a corrective rally and seem vulnerable to further decline. There may be an intermittent bounce back but the trend looks skewed on the downside in the near term. In the international markets, prices have breached the crucial support of $1,820 per ounce and look primed to target the $1785-1780 per ounce zone. In a similar vein, the precious metal has pierced the support of ₹55,500 per 10 gm at the domestic markets and seems en-route to the level of ₹54,500 per 10 gm in the near-term and eventually ₹52,700 per 10 gm from a medium-term perspective, that is a strong cushion area for prices. Resistance for this week resides at ₹56,000 per 10 gm mark."