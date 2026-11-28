Gold price forecast: Gold prices have witnessed a sharp correction after hitting record highs earlier this year, raising concerns among investors about how much further the yellow metal could fall.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the precious metal witnessed a sharp crash in November, falling nearly 13% during the month amid a stronger US dollar, elevated bond yields and expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. The December gold futures contract slipped to a low of ₹1,17,906 per 10 grams on November 26, before staging a strong rebound.

Over the next two sessions, gold recovered ₹8,345 per 10 grams, rising nearly 7.1% from its recent low to touch an intraday high of ₹1,26,251 on November 27.

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What's driving gold prices in 2026? Gold prices have faced pressure from expectations of a more hawkish US Federal Reserve, elevated bond yields and a stronger US dollar. The prospect of higher interest rates increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold, prompting some investors to shift towards interest-bearing investments.

Another factor behind the correction has been selling by futures funds and profit booking after the metal's sharp rally earlier this year. According to Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities at PL Capital, the recent selling has largely been driven by futures funds and concerns over Fed rate hikes rather than long-term investors. He also noted that physical buyers have entered the market during the decline.

However, structural factors continue to support gold prices. Central bank purchases, global gold ETF inflows, geopolitical uncertainty and demand for safe-haven assets remain important drivers. The World Gold Council expects investment demand and central bank purchases to provide support to the gold market in 2026.

Can gold prices fall below ₹ 1,00,000? Despite the sharp correction, market experts do not expect gold prices to fall below ₹1 lakh per 10 grams in the near term.

Anuj Gupta, SEBI Registered Research Analyst, said he does not expect gold prices to test the ₹1,00,000 level. He believes that improving US economic indicators and the possibility of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the first quarter of 2027 could support a recovery in bullion prices.

"According to recent data, US unemployment claims have fallen below expectations and US home sales have increased significantly, which is positive for the US economy. The Federal Reserve is also indicating that it could start cutting interest rates in the first quarter of 2027. Thus, gold prices may start recovering. We expect gold prices to rise in the long run and do not expect them to test the ₹1,00,000 level," Gupta said.

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Meanwhile, Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities, PL Capital, said gold and silver are entering the year after witnessing their sharpest correction of the year. He expects gold prices to remain in a broad range over the next six months, with the possibility of a gradual recovery over the next 12 months.

According to Rajodiya, MCX gold is expected to trade between ₹1,12,000 and ₹1,35,000 per 10 grams over the next six months. Over a 12-month period, the price range is projected to move higher to ₹1,20,000– ₹1,50,000 per 10 grams.