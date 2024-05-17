Gold price gains for second consecutive week, silver surges to 11-year peak
At 1304 GMT, spot gold surged by 0.9% to $2,396.81 per ounce. Bullion prices have climbed by 1.5% this week, following a one-month high on Thursday. In the meantime, gold futures for June delivery in the U.S. concluded 0.4% lower, settling at 2385.50 per ounce.
Gold prices were poised for a second consecutive weekly increase on Friday, driven by heightened expectations of interest rate cuts. This bolstered silver prices, pushing them past the $30 mark to reach an 11-year peak.
