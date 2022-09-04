Gold price hits 6-week low. Should you buy yellow metal now?

Gold price outlook

If we look at the outlook ahead, gold prices in the international markets have been declining for the last six consecutive months. However, in their current down cycle, prices have tested levels close to the long-standing support at the $1680 per ounce mark, which is likely to lead to renewed buying interest at lower levels as the focus is now shifting towards a slowdown in economic growth. In the near term, prices may consolidate for a while, but they look to remain underpinned by the crucial support of ₹48,800 per 10 gm mark at the domestic markets. On the higher side, there can be a recovery towards ₹51,200 to ₹51,500 per 10 gm zone for the week ahead. On the other hand, in case of a decisive breach of the sacrosanct support of $1680 per ounce or ₹48,800 per 10 gm mark on a closing basis, we may see significant downside pressure in gold.