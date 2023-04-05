Gold price hits record high on MCX. Will it climb to a new peak in global market?3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 11:48 AM IST
- Gold, silver rate today are rising on these 5 reasons — weakness in US dollar rate, poor US data, US Fed interest rate peak out, fear of slowdown and rising oil prices, say experts
Gold rate today extended its rally on yet another session after hitting life-time high of ₹61,145 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday. While climbing to record high on MCX, gold price hit 13-month high in international market. Silver rates today are also in uptrend hitting 12-month high in international market whereas it hit 22-month high on MCX.
