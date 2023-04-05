According to commodity market experts, reason for rise in gold and silver rates in commodity market today can be attributed to these 5 reasons — weakness in US dollar rate, poor US data, US Fed interest rate peak out, economic uncertainty and rising crude oil prices. They said that gold price in India have strong support placed at ₹59,500 levels while in international market the yellow metal has strong support placed at $2,010 levels. Likewise, silver rate today has strong support placed at $23 per ounce in international market whereas in domestic market, white metal has strong support placed at ₹70,000 per kg levels.