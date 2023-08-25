Gold price in focus as safe haven; should you increase your exposure to gold?5 min read 25 Aug 2023, 02:37 PM IST
Gold prices may remain volatile in the short term due to uncertainty surrounding the US Fed's interest rate trajectory. However, experts believe the medium to long-term outlook for gold remains positive, especially after rate cuts begin.
Gold prices may remain volatile in the short term because of uncertainty on the interest rate trajectory of the US Fed but experts believe the medium to long-term outlook of the yellow metal remains bright especially after the rate cuts begin.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started