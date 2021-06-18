After slipping below ₹50,000 per 10 gm mark yesterday, Gold price today in Hyderabad plunged further. Today, 24 carat gold in Hyderabad is costing ₹48,700 per 10 gm while the 22 carat gold is available at ₹44,800 per 10 gm. Yesterday on 17th June, gold price slipped below psychological ₹50,000 mark as 24 carat gold price in Hyderabad hit ₹49,250 per 10 gm mark while 22 carat yellow metal was available at ₹45,310 per 10 gm in the City of Charminar.

Speaking on the gold rates in Hyderabad today C Sreenivas Rao, President at India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA) — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chapter said, "24 carat gold is available in Hyderabad market at ₹48,700 per 10 gm while 22 carat gold price today in Hyderabad is ₹44,800 per 10 gm." He said that the precious bullion metal has fallen for second consecutive day as it was costing ₹49,250 per 10 gm for 24 carat gold yesterday while 22 carat gold was available yesterday at ₹45,310 per 10 gm.

On 16th June 2021, gold price in Hyderabad had managed to rise after falling for three successive days. 24 carat gold price in Hyderabad on 16th June was ₹50,020 per 10 gm while 22 carat gold rate in Hyderabad was ₹46,020 per 10 gm. On 15th June 2021, gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat was ₹50,000 per 10 gm and ₹46,000 per 10 gm respectively. On 14th June 2021, 24 carat gold rate in Hyderabad was ₹50,050 per 10 gm while 22 carat yellow metal price was ₹46,050 per 10 gm.

Gold price in Hyderabad on 13th June 2021 had remained unchanged at ₹50,400 per 10 gm for 24 carat while 22 carat gold was priced at ₹46,400 per 10 gm. So, in last five days, gold price in Hyderabad has fallen by ₹1700 per 10 gm.

Speaking on this sharp decline in the gold price Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Commodities & Currency Trade at IIFL Securities said, "This fall in gold price can be attributed to the recent Fed's announcement to cut interest rate twice in 2023, which came as shocker to the investors as the US Federal Reserve had earlier made an announcement that it will cut interest rates in 2024." Apart from this appreciation in US Dollar against major global currencies further fuelled the gold price slide.

