Gold price in Hyderabad dips for second successive day. Check today's rate

Speaking on this sharp decline in the gold price Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Commodities & Currency Trade at IIFL Securities said, "This fall in gold price can be attributed to the recent Fed's announcement to cut interest rate twice in 2023, which came as shocker to the investors as the US Federal Reserve had earlier made an announcement that it will cut interest rates in 2024." Apart from this appreciation in US Dollar against major global currencies further fuelled the gold price slide.