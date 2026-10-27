Gold price in India to touch ₹2 lakh per 10 gm by end of 2027? Is it the right time to buy before Dhanteras, Diwali?

Gold rate today in India | Gold price today: After hitting the all-time high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gm on 29 January 2026 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the precious yellow metal has remained under selling pressure throughout the year. The gold rate today in India is around ₹1,42,500 per 10 gm, while the COMEX gold price is around $4,015 per ounce. Compared with the lifetime high of $5,626.80 per ounce, the COMEX gold rate today is around 28.50% below the all-time high, whereas the MCX gold rate today is around 21% away from the record high.

As the market expects a sharp upside in gold and silver prices due to the AI meltdown and a correction in US bond yields and the US Dollar (USD), investors might be unsure whether this is the right time to buy gold or wait a while. According to market experts, signs of a correction in US bond yields are evident, as the US 10-year bond yield slipped below 5% this month. They said that geopolitical uncertainty is expected to take centre stage both pre- and post-the US Midterm elections 2026 results. So, the long-term outlook for gold looks positive, as it is expected to remain an ideal hedge against inflation and to maintain its ‘safe haven’ demand.

JPMorgan on gold price target The JPMorgan report published in June 2026 predicted gold prices of $6,000 and $6,300 per ounce by the end of 2026 and 2027, respectively. As the key triggers in JP Morgan's research report are about what happens, the 2026 target looks a little difficult, and the focus has now shifted towards the gold price target for 2027. Taking a cue from the INR-USD conversion, the gold price in India should finish at ₹2.13 lakh by the end of 2027, if the JPMorgan research report proves true.

Gold price today | Immediate triggers Speaking on the immediate triggers for the gold price rally, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, said, “The immediate trigger for the gold price rally is US bond yield correction leading to profit-booking in the US dollar positions. As the AI-boom buzz is already there, the South Korean and Taiwanese markets, which are witnessing US dollar outflows, are expected to benefit gold, silver and equities. So, correction in the US bond and currency market is around the corner, and this is the immediate trigger, which is expected to fuel gold prices towards $4,600 per ounce by the end of 2026 and MCX gold rate at around ₹1,60,000 per 10 gm by the end of the current year.”

US Midterm elections 2026 results in focus Pointing towards the US Midterm elections 2026 and the importance of its outcome, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “US Midterm elections 2026 results will be the key from a geopolitical perspective. An outcome going against the US President would mean policy uncertainty in the US, which may weigh on the global economy. In this case, gold is expected to emerge as a safe-haven asset. However, in the case of Trump's Republican Party's win, the US President is expected to go more aggressive against Iran, leading to higher inflation due to the crude supply disruption. This will be negative for equities, gold and silver assets.”

Hawkish US Fed impact on gold price movement Pointing towards the US Fed's target to control inflation, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The US Fed chief Kevin Warsh has made it clear that containing inflation and bringing it at 2% levels is his priority. If geopolitical tensions intensify, the global economy may have to move towards a higher-interest-rate regime, and central banks will have to adopt liquidity-squeezing measures. However, the US President's recent moves, especially his oil deal with Russia, have eased the Middle East tension as the market is taking it as the US going soft on Russia and an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.”

The SEBI-registered expert said that an end to the Russia-Ukraine war within FY27 is expected to trigger a rally in equities and gold, as central banks will move towards a lower interest rate regime due to a fall in global inflation. This may fuel gold prices at ₹1,70,000 to ₹1,72,000 by the end of June 2027.

Don't forget the Strait of Hormuz Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the US after more than a decade, and US President Donald Trump's signing of an oil deal with Russia, are signals that the US is seeking ways to exit the war in the Middle East. One year time is a long time, but for gold to touch ₹2 lakh, re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz will be one of the major factor that needs to find a solution.

“An end to the Russia-Ukraine war may fuel the gold prices in India around its record high of ₹1,80,000 per 10 gm. However, for the yellow metal to cross ₹2 lakh, a permanent solution to inflation is required, and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has that ability,” said Avinash Gorakshkar.

Conclusion All experts advised gold investors to buy gold ahead of Dhanteras 2026 and Diwali 2026, as it is certain that gold prices will be at least around their record high by the end of 2027. However, they said that subject to some international developments, the precious yellow metal has the potential to cross the ₹2 lakh per 10 gm mark.