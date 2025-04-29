Gold prices in your city, April 29: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad today

Gold prices in your city today, April 29: Hopes for thawing trade relations between the United States and China have lowered gold prices from record highs last week, data showed.
Besides this, a stronger US Dollar rate has also steadied the yellow metal around the ₹95,000-96,000 per 10 grams levels — down from record highs, where gold retail prices in India crossed ₹1 lakh (including GST) the previous week.
For investors, a secure portfolio means gold remains the safe haven asset of choice. Experts warn to remain vigilant over fluctuations as while US President Donald Trump claimed to have spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping he said significant tariff cuts would not come without compromises, and China has denied “active” negotiations.
For Indian investors, April 30 is the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya (or Akha Teej). Hindus believe The belief that Akshaya Tritiya brings success and good luck, and many choose to buy gold to welcome wealth and prosperity in their lives. It is also believed that if bought on this day, the gold will only appreciate in value and never diminish.
Gold MCX prices at 6.20 am on April 29, stood at ₹96,060/10 gm, up ₹1,068/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices up by ₹146/kg, to ₹96,587/kg, it showed.
Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,320/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 6.20 am am on April 29. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,293/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹97,090/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 6.20 am on April 29, as per the IBA website.
So, what is the prices of gold and silver in your city? Check here for details on how much the shiny metals cost in your city of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai on April 29.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.