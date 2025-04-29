Gold prices in your city, April 29: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad today

Gold price today in your city: Gold continues to be the safe-haven investment of choice. Check here for gold and silver prices in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 29.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated29 Apr 2025, 07:33 AM IST
Check here for gold and silver prices in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 29. (Photo: Bloomberg )

Gold prices in your city today, April 29: Hopes for thawing trade relations between the United States and China have lowered gold prices from record highs last week, data showed.

Besides this, a stronger US Dollar rate has also steadied the yellow metal around the 95,000-96,000 per 10 grams levels — down from record highs, where gold retail prices in India crossed 1 lakh (including GST) the previous week.

Why Should You Buy Gold? Safe Haven, Akshaya Tritiya

For investors, a secure portfolio means gold remains the safe haven asset of choice. Experts warn to remain vigilant over fluctuations as while US President Donald Trump claimed to have spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping he said significant tariff cuts would not come without compromises, and China has denied “active” negotiations.

For Indian investors, April 30 is the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya (or Akha Teej). Hindus believe The belief that Akshaya Tritiya brings success and good luck, and many choose to buy gold to welcome wealth and prosperity in their lives. It is also believed that if bought on this day, the gold will only appreciate in value and never diminish.

Gold Prices Today — April 29, 2025

Gold MCX prices at 6.20 am on April 29, stood at 96,060/10 gm, up 1,068/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices up by 146/kg, to 96,587/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 96,320/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 6.20 am am on April 29. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 88,293/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at 97,090/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 6.20 am on April 29, as per the IBA website.

So, what is the prices of gold and silver in your city? Check here for details on how much the shiny metals cost in your city of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai on April 29.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 29

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi95,980/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 96,060/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 96,750/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 96,587/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 29

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai96,150/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 96,060/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 96,910/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 96,587/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 29

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai96,430/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 96,060/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 97,200/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 96,587/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 29

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru96,220/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 96,060/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 96,990/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 96,587/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 29

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata96,020/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 96,060/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 96,780/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 96,587/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 29

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad96,300/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 96,060/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 97,070/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 96,587/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Gold prices in your city, April 29: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad today
