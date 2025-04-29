Gold prices in your city, April 29: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad today

Gold prices in your city today, April 29: Hopes for thawing trade relations between the United States and China have lowered gold prices from record highs last week, data showed.

Besides this, a stronger US Dollar rate has also steadied the yellow metal around the ₹95,000-96,000 per 10 grams levels — down from record highs, where gold retail prices in India crossed ₹1 lakh (including GST) the previous week.

Why Should You Buy Gold? Safe Haven, Akshaya Tritiya For investors, a secure portfolio means gold remains the safe haven asset of choice. Experts warn to remain vigilant over fluctuations as while US President Donald Trump claimed to have spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping he said significant tariff cuts would not come without compromises, and China has denied “active” negotiations.

For Indian investors, April 30 is the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya (or Akha Teej). Hindus believe The belief that Akshaya Tritiya brings success and good luck, and many choose to buy gold to welcome wealth and prosperity in their lives. It is also believed that if bought on this day, the gold will only appreciate in value and never diminish.

Gold Prices Today — April 29, 2025 Gold MCX prices at 6.20 am on April 29, stood at ₹96,060/10 gm, up ₹1,068/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices up by ₹146/kg, to ₹96,587/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,320/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 6.20 am am on April 29. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,293/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹97,090/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 6.20 am on April 29, as per the IBA website.

So, what is the prices of gold and silver in your city? Check here for details on how much the shiny metals cost in your city of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai on April 29.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 29 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 95,980/10 gm.

95,980/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 96,060/10 gm.

96,060/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 96,750/kg.

96,750/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 96,587/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 29 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 96,150/10 gm.

96,150/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 96,060/10 gm.

96,060/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 96,910/kg.

96,910/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 96,587/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 29 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 96,430/10 gm.

96,430/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 96,060/10 gm.

96,060/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 97,200/kg.

97,200/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 96,587/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 29 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 96,220/10 gm.

96,220/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 96,060/10 gm.

96,060/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 96,990/kg.

96,990/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 96,587/kg.

